information on grants and schemes available to disabled drivers at Naas Crossings motability event

Crossings Motor Centre are hosting a Motability Event for disabled drivers and passengers in their Toyota Dealership on the Sallins Road, Naas this week.

They have invited experts from Motability Ireland to join them, who will be onsite from 10-4pm on both Friday May 24 and Saturday 25 to answer all you motability and adaptation needs. If you have been looking for information about the grants and schemes available to disabled drivers and passengers then this is the event for you - Motability Ireland are the experts when it comes to the VRT 7 scheme and what you are entitled to. There is also VRT/VAT relief for those applicable for the scheme and we will have all the relevant information here on the day for those enquiring.

The scheme is open to individuals who meet the specified medical criteria and have received a Primary Medical Certificate to that effect. You can apply for relief either as a driver with a disability or a passenger with a disability. Alternatively, there is provision for a family member of a passenger with a disability to apply.

In Ireland, there are two types of grants/tax relief schemes available to the disabled driver and or disabled passengers. We can guide you through the tax relief entitlement process and get the best advice for you with our car adaptation partners, so that your requirements are fully met.

Motability solutions can be tailored to the needs of the individual, and we have found that the preferred Toyota models for adaptations are the Rav4 and Corolla and having recently released 5 new next generation Hybrid models [Corolla Hatchback, Touring Sport, Saloon, Camry and Rav4] you are guaranteed to find the model that suits you, and the experts on site to talk to about your needs.

Motability Ireland will be bringing their wheelchair accessible Toyota Proace which will be displayed pride of place in the Crossings Dealership during the course of the event. It promises to be an informative occasion with representatives from the different IWA Groups and home adaptation companies in attendance with additional advice and information to suit your every mobility need. There will be snacks and refreshments there on the day, so why not pop in and pick up some information for a friend or family member who can’t make it.

If you have any queries relating to the event or you mobility needs, you can contact Crossings on: 045 897589.