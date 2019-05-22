Former county footballer Johnny Doyle announced as Kildare Relay for Life ambassador

The official launch of Relay for Life Kildare was held this week with a terrific attendance of team members and chairperson Amy Mahon was delighted to welcome on board former Kildare footballer John Doyle as Relay Ambassador for 2019.

Johnny was given a rousing welcome by all team members and indeed he went on to say that he was delighted and humbled to be even asked to accept this position.

He pointed out that there was hardly a family in Ireland that had not been affected in some way by cancer and that it was a tribute to be involved for this year. He applauded the great work done by all team members and committee and looked forward to taking part during the 24 hours of Relay in Punchestown on July 6 and 7.

"Teams are working away on fundraising and coming up with novel ideas. Team Nancer from Athy have a signed Relay T Shirt by Picture This and also have boxer Eric Donovan on board with signed T Shirt and Dublin and Kildare signed jerseys.

Kilcullen team have their Water Bottles with the logo 'I've the bottle to beat Cancer' and Marcella and Dream Believers will have some addition to their superb cups from previous years," said Relay committee member, Peter O'Neill.

"We are still open for new teams and we are especially appealing to areas not represented such as large towns in North Kildare, south of the county and Relay needs your support in providing funds to the Irish Cancer Society. Anyone looking for further information please contact Amy Mahon at 085 1362373 or Peter O Neill at 087 2422380 or even look us up on facebook at Relay for Life Kildare."

Peter O’Neill, Committee, Amy Mahon Committee Chairperson, and Marcella Howard, Team Captain, at the announcement of Johnny Doyle as the Relay for Life Ambassador 2019 PHOTOS: TONY KEANE