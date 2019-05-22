Two women attacked within hours of one another in Edenderry

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating two assaults on women on the same day.

Both assaults occurred in the town of Edenderry in the early hours of Tuesday, May 14.

The first incident involved a minor assault on a woman in her 20s. It allegedly occurred at approximately 12.05am on Colonel Perry Street.

Less than three hours later, there was another assault on a woman in her late 20s in the Fairgreen area of Edenderry at approximately 3am on Tuesday, May 14.

During this incident, it is alleged the woman was struck on the back of her neck by an unknown man who then fled the scene.

No serious injuries were reported in either incident but gardaí are continuing their inquiries. Gardaí have not confirmed a link between both incidents.

No arrests have been made to date.