KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Four-bed riverside Newbridge bungalow

Connell Ford is positioned in a wonderful mature setting overlooking the river Liffey as it meanders past the property and views over Great Connell Stud.

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac of five houses the road was originally the Dublin Road over the Liffey many many years ago. Standing on 1.1 acres this private oasis is approached by a recessed entrance to a sweeping tarmacadam drive with gardens mainly in lawn with a selection of shrubs, flower beds all enclosed by mature trees and hedges. Built in 1973 extending to 185 sq. m. of spacious living accommodation including hall, sitting room, dining room, living room, kitchen, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and double garage.

While on the outskirts of town the property is within walking distance of the town centre offering an excellent selection of schools, restaurants, pubs and shopping on your doorstep and Whitewater Shopping Centre with 75 retail outlets, foodcourt and cinema.

This is an ideal family home offering a haven of peace and tranquillity on the banks of the river Liffey but yet within easy access of all the amenities.

The property is for sale by auction on Wednesday June 19 through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers — 045/433550 who is guiding €450,000.