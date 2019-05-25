KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Five-bed bungalow on market near Clongowes College

Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly are delighted to present this most impressive five bedroom detached bungalow with linked garage extending to approximately 152 m2 / 1,636 sq ft with garage on approximately 0.20 hectare / 0.49 acre of landscaped grounds in a lovely peaceful setting close to Clongowes Wood College and convenient to Clane, Maynooth and the M4 motorway.

This wonderful family home boasts an efficient layout that maximises the space, it enjoys an array of special features, bright airy rooms and is decorated as you would wish for immediate occupation.

Viewers of this superb family home will surely appreciate that it offers all the ingredients for family living as it is designed and finished around today’s lifestyle specifications. It is ideally located in a rustic, private setting where the country atmosphere is unspoilt, yet within easy striking distance of all essential amenities.

Outside are beautiful landscaped grounds with attractive lawns, trees, shrubs and patio spaces providing a wonderful backdrop to this home.

Dublin city and its surrounding areas are easily accessible via a frequent daily bus service from Clane, rail links from Maynooth and Sallins, combined with close proximity to the M4 and M7 motorways. Viewing of this fabulous home is highly recommended by appointment.

For further information please call Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868412 or email info@sfreilly.ie