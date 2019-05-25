Laois bungalow soars €54,000 over reserve at auction

Matt Dunne and Associates, the Portarlington based auctioneers’ firm continues to set the auction room alight when obtaining a fantastic price for a bungalow on one acre in Coolbanagher, Emo.

The auction took place in the Heritage Hotel on Tuesday May 14. Three properties were up for auction.

Lot 1 was a detached 4-bed bungalow on 1 acre. There were three bidders for this lot and it was only when it was put on the market at €195,000 that the bidding really took off between two people that wanted it.

Thirty five bids later, Matt Dunne’s gavel came down at €234,000 to a tremendous applause. The lucky buyer was Martin Barrett who was renting and works in the area. He was delighted with his purchase as it suits him perfectly.

Lot 2 was the Pint O’ Port, licensed premises on Upper Main Street, Portarlington. Matt was selling this premises on behalf of Michael and Colette Manley who are retiring from business. The reserve was placed at a very realistic €150,000 which was surpassed almost immediately.

Four bidders contested with the eventual winner, Edward O ‘Donoghue, a former publican from Mullingar securing the premises with his final bid of €181,000. The purchaser was delighted as he thinks the premises has fantastic potential in one of Irelands fastest growing towns.

Lot 3 was 8 acres of land in Mylerstown, Naas, Co. Kildare. Marginal land with extensive road frontage. Bidding stopped at €85,000 and the property was withdrawn. Matt is in active negotiation with the under bidder and is confident of bringing matters to a successful conclusion.