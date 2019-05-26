My Kildare Life interview with Naas cafe owner, Amy Buckley

Amy is originally from from Enniscorthy in Co Wexford. She was brought up in Naas and attended St Mary’s College. Her mam and dad, Helen and Phil, have lived in Naas for 35 years. Her older sister, Cat, lives in Athgarvan.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Some of my earliest memories of living in Kildare are drawing Thomas the Tank Engine with my finger into the top of dad’s Sunday Guinness in Fletcher’s (although women and children were confined to the back lounge!); carol singing in the dark in the old Naas hospital, Malones donuts, Scrumptious’ banana milkshakes and dance lessons at Millbrook.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE THING ABOUT KILDARE?

Its location, it’s within easy access of the great heritage sites of Kildare, a short busride to the capital and only a couple of hours to other cities like Waterford and Galway.

WHAT'S YOUR IDEAL DAY SPENT IN KILDARE?

Brunch and coffee in Book & Cup, a walk with my dog Jelly along the Kilcullen Nature Trail and a few drinks in Haydens.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE KILDARE RESTAURANT?

It’s hard to pick a favourite restaurant in Kildare with the great choice but for tradition and a homely atmosphere, I would pick Butt Mullins; Tani Japanese for something a bit more adventurous and Cookes of Caragh is a great new gastropub.

WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO SET UP A BUSINESS IN NAAS?

I decided to open a food business in Naas as I was brought up surrounded by a host of great bakeries, pubs and restaurants, and started my first job collecting glasses in Haydens at 15. While travelling around the world for a few years after college, I worked in cafés and restaurants getting great experience. When I returned, I put my St Mary’s Home Economics classes to good use and opened Duck & Cup in The Moat Theatre. My second café, Book & Cup is located on the first floor of Barker & Jones Bookshop. It soon outgrew its big sister. I closed Duck & Cup after four years to concentrate on making Book & Cup even better. It was a great decision, as we are now busier than ever. I am studying for a post-graduate in Psychology in the evenings. It can be challenging juggling the course and running the business, butI have great support from customers, and my family and friends behind me.