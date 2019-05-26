Commissioner for Oaths will service Naas area

A new Commissioner for Oaths has been appointed to serve the greater Naas area.

PJ Lydon from Kilcullen’s application to be appointed has been approved by the Supreme Court.

A Commissioner for Oaths is a person authorised to verify affidavits, statutory declarations and other legal documents.

Affidavits are statements in writing and on oath, and statutory declarations are written statements of facts that the person signs and declares to be true. You may need a Commissoner for Oaths if giving evidence on affidavit for court proceedings in Ireland.

Making an affirmation, declaration, acknowledgement, examination or attestation for the purposes of court proceedings or for the purposes of registration of documents. Fees payable are covered by Rules of the Superior Courts. Mr Lydon can be contacted at 083 0553999.