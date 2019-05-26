Kildare County Council rules out text messaging system to combat parking in disabled spaces

A text messaging system to alert traffic wardens to the misuse of disabled parking bays in Naas has been ruled out by Kildare County Council.

A call for motorists who park on disabled parking bays in the Naas area to be reported by members of the public using a text messaging system was made by Cllr Darren Scully.

The Naas Access Disability Group has campaigned against the misuse of the parking bays in Naas town centre, staging a number of protests in the town carrying placards.

Cllr Scully asked the council to put up a sign at every disabled parking bay in the town.

He told a recent Naas Municipal District meeting that “other countries do this”.

KCC official Evelyn Wright noted that the disabled parking permit is pan-European and is available to people who are registered visually impaired, whether they are drivers or passengers.

The permit enables them to avail of an accessible parking bay on public streets and public car parks. Designated accessible parking bays are also identified in many private car parks and supermarkets (the Tesco store at Monread, Naas, has multiple spaces). However the permit must be displayed so that the expiry date, serial number and wheelchair symbol can be clearly seen and it is an offence to park a vehicle in an accessible bay without displaying it. Permit holders have free parking in spaces provided by KCC.

Ms Wright added that the council does not operate a text alert system to report any illegal parking. But any member of the public can call KCC’s roads section to alert the council to illegal parking and this information will be communicated to the wardens. Illegal parking can also be reported to the gardai while alleged misuse of a parking permit can be reported to the Irish Wheelchair Association, which issues them.

Ms Wright also said that the council does not have an agreement with the service provider which covers a text messaging service so it cannot be put in. Neither does KCC have an on-call text system with any of the wardens — though these could be included when a contract agreement is updated.

“We will look at the cost and how much value it will deliver for us.”