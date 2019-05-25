Naas Hospital to participate in national patient survey

Naas General Hospital will again this year participate in the national patient experience survey.

The annual survey — the largest of its kind in Ireland — offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences in hospital and say what improvements they believe are necessary. This provides a clear picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

An estimated 28,000 patients will be eligible to participate in the survey nationwide, with almost 600 in Kildare.

Some 297 patients from Naas General Hospital took part in last year’s survey, a response rate of 51%. Overall, patients’ ratings of their experiences at Naas General Hospital were slightly above the national average. Some 85% of patients at Naas General Hospital said they had a ‘very good’ or ‘good’ experience, compared with 84% nationally.

The survey found that, overall, people in Naas General Hospital were treated with respect and dignity and had confidence and trust in the hospital staff caring for them.

Patients were also happy with their involvement in decisions about care and treatment.