Newbridge writer to launch poetry collection

With advance praise from internationally-renowned American poets Maggie Smith, Blas Falconer and Chen Chen, Lorcán Black’s first poetry collection, Rituals, has just been published.

A native of Newbridge, Lorcán is now based in London. He is a past pupil of the Patrician Secondary School and BCFE, Dublin.

His work has been published widely in international journals and magazines such as The Los Angeles Review, The Saint Ann’s Review, Assaracus, Blue Lyra Review, the Chiron Review, The Stinging Fly, Fjords Review and Souvenir Lit amongst others.

Lorcáns work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize, the Best of the Net Award and has been a finalist for The Two Sylvias Prize.

Some of his work has been archived in the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library at Yale University, Connecticut and the library of Saginaw Valley State University.

His publicists say that “in the search for truth, for meaning, for purpose, Black’s poetry illuminates the wonder in all of us.

“With petrifying portrayals of mental institutions, doctors, nurses, ancient mythos, all intertwined in a mixture of natural visions and harbours, this collection fortifies our nature to hunt for a life worth living,” they add.

“The ritualistic aspects speak to the monotony of the modern world and the fight against being part of the herd.”

They point out readers will find themselves “clawing their way through the muck and grime of the everyday, finding that maybe only love can save them, or at least, the hope for love”.

Rituals is out now, published by Gloaming Publishing. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and GoodReads or can be ordered from your nearest Waterstones.