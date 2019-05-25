Germans enjoy another successful twinning visit to Newbridge

Newbridge Twinning Committee is delighted with the recent visit of a very large group from its twin town Bad Lippspringe in Germany.

This year the group included 23 young people from the Katholische Landjugend, which is somewhat similar to the Irish scout movement and 18 of them stayed in the scout den in Newbridge for a spell during the visit.

“They were treated to a barbecue and games and interaction on their arrival at the den by the Newbridge scouts and indeed the weekend was a big success for both groups,” said the committee’s Peter O’Neill.

“The weekend (Saturday April 27) started with a visit to Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation where the connection only came to light recently. It was to Glencree that hundreds of German children came after W W 2 to be rehabilitated and then fostered out to Irish families.

“This was part of Operation Shamrock in Glencree run by the Irish Red Cross and the French Sisters of Charity and it has transpired that over fifty of the children came from the Paderborn and Bad Lippspringe area.”

He explained permission was also secured to visit Turlough Hill to see German machinery there, and another highlight was at Naas races where the German ambassador Deike Potzel was the special guest.

“The ambassador is a great supporter of the twinning concept and was delighted to see so many young people involved with us,” he said.

“A farewell party was held on Tuesday night with music, chat and some food and on Wednesday a very tired busload departed on their return journey but with many promises of coming back again in 2020.

“The work of the twinning committee now turns to August when already over 120 adults and children are booked to travel to Bad Lippspringe for the Town Festival of Light.”