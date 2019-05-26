Letter sent to Minister over plan to remove Kildare Marine's memorial

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has acknowledged a letter of representation from TDs over the siting of a memorial to the late US army soldier, Liam Flynn, at Donadea.

Sergeant Flynn was killed in an accident in 2015.

A campaign by members of the Flynn family and friends to retain the plaque near the 9/11 memorial in Donadea, has been onging for some weeks.

Amongs others, Kildare North TDs James Lawless and Frank O’Rourke have been in touch with Coillte and the Minister over the memorial.

Coillte has asked the family to remove it but has offered an alternative. Clane resident, Malachi Maguire, said Collite should let the memorial remain under a “legacy” policy it has adopted.