More Roses and sponsors needed for Kildare Derby Festival

Plans for the 41st Kildare Derby Festival, taking place from June 21 to June 30, are well underway — however organisers are still looking for local Rose entrants and sponsors to get on board.

There are still a few places left for women who are interested in taking part in the Derby Rose — formerly the Derby Festival Queen — competition.

“We are still looking for sponsorship and patronage for this year's festival,” said chairman Ollie Kearns.

“There will be benefits in kind for all patrons. And we are still looking for more festival Rose entrants. There are a few places left and we are leaving it open until the end of May.”



There will be lots of prizes on offer, and the winning girl will automatically go forward for entry into the Kildare Rose of Tralee.

Each year one queen is chosen to represent the festival, and she then goes on to compete to represent Kildare in the Rose of Tralee.



The annual Rose photo shoot in the Japanese Gardens will be held on Sunday, June 16, this year. Other Rose events will be held at Kildare Village and at the Kildare Farm Foods Zoo and there will be a night of public speaking with local Toastmasters. Karen Michelle of the award-winning Deane Hair Design salon will host a masterclass in hair styling, and a masterclass in make-up application with Rebecca O’Sullivan will also run in conjunction with the hair styling class.

The winner of the Derby Festival Rose will receive a prize to the value of €2,000 which includes a cash prize and tickets to the Derby.