More Roses and sponsors needed for Kildare Derby Festival
Event
Pat Smullen, Sally Purcell, Kildare Mayor Sean Power, Joanna Byrne, Ollie Kearns, Liam O’Keeffe, and Denis Flood, pictured a the Kildare Derby Festival 2019 launch at the Curragh Racecourse, recently
“There will be benefits in kind for all patrons. And we are still looking for more festival Rose entrants. There are a few places left and we are leaving it open until the end of May.”
There will be lots of prizes on offer, and the winning girl will automatically go forward for entry into the Kildare Rose of Tralee.
Each year one queen is chosen to represent the festival, and she then goes on to compete to represent Kildare in the Rose of Tralee.
The annual Rose photo shoot in the Japanese Gardens will be held on Sunday, June 16, this year. Other Rose events will be held at Kildare Village and at the Kildare Farm Foods Zoo and there will be a night of public speaking with local Toastmasters. Karen Michelle of the award-winning Deane Hair Design salon will host a masterclass in hair styling, and a masterclass in make-up application with Rebecca O’Sullivan will also run in conjunction with the hair styling class.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on