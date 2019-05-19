Plan to keep Kildare town centre poster free ahead of local elections

A plan has been proposed for the location of posters for the forthcoming election in Kildare town.

The aim of this is to minimise the use of corriboard (plastic) posters and to keep the town centre poster-free. Following discussions with local elections candidates a number of locations outside the town centre have been noted for posters ahead of the local elections on May 24.

The following locations have been suggested:

— on approach roads, posters are to be erected from the 50km speed limit signs for 100m towards the town.

— Within a 100m radius of the Grey Abbey/Nurney Road T-junction

— Within 100m radius of the Kildare Village/Monasterevin road T-junction

There will also be mobile poster display units for the use of all candidates at central locations in the town but no posters allowed.