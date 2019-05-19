Dawn walk raises over €20,000 in two years for Kildare town's Teach Dara and Pieta House

The third annual Dawn Walk took place in Kildare town on Saturday, April 27 last in aid of Pieta House and local counselling services at Teach Dara Family Resource Centre.

According to Teach Dara the walk is a vital way of supporting the fight against suicide in Kildare by raising funds for accessible immediate counselling.

In the past two years in excess of €20,000 has been raised by 976 participants and this money has provided in excess of 500 hours of crisis counselling.

The 5km walk started from Kildare Village on April 27 at 5am and once completed it was followed by refreshments afterwards for all participants in the Silken Thomas.

It raises funds for accessible immediate counseling for those affected by suicide and those facing challenges in life at both Pieta House and in Teach Dara.

For those who could not make this year’s walk and still wish to help out there are T-shirts for sale at the centre.

Every six T-shirts sold will pay for one hour of counselling at the family community centre.

Pieta House was established in 2006 and since then it has helped over 36,000 people in suicidal distress or engaging in self-harm, and established twelve subsequent centres across Ireland.

From humble beginnings, Pieta House has grown to boast almost 270 therapists and staff, and the demand for services continues to grow.