Kildare Filipino community dance troupe take top award at Newbridge parade

The winners of this year's best floats and acts at the Newbridge St Patrick's Day parade.

"Following serious consideration the following floats and entries for the St Patricks Day Parade Newbridge were selected by the committee for their high standards of presentation and superb entertainment quality," said a committee spokesperson.

"Everyone had a wonderful day and the threatening weather turned sunny in the end. We had a great turnout despite early showers. Mick Deely, the chairman was thrilled with the day and had high praise for his small but dedicated committee members, Teresa Harrison, Mick Donohue, Miley Wickham, Karl Murphy and Morgan McCabe.

"It was our largest parade ever with 50 groups participating with almost 800 people marching through the town. The feedback was great from everyone who attended. Brenda Donohue did a great job as MC and maintained everyone’s attention for the two hour parade. A big thank you to everyone who participated in the parade, without you it wouldn’t happen and you all give Newbridge something to be very proud of. Next year the theme for the parade will be based on Climate Change Action 2020."



The categories and results are as follows.

1. Best Equine Float Award

Kildare Ploughing

2. Best Walking Equine Act Award

Stage Academy

3. Best Overall Act Award

The Filipino Community Dance Troupe

4. Best Equine Entertainment Award

Vicki Barry Performing Arts

5. Best Shop Display Award

Cosgrove’s Pharmacy

6.Best International Act

Chinese Cultural Academy

7. Best Equine Sports Float Award

Moorefield GAA