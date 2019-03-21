Kildare students 'received burns' on foreheads on Ash Wednesday

The Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge has written to parents to apologise after a number of students received burns on their foreheads when being given ashes for Ash Wednesday, according to the Journal.ie

It reports that the priest who administered the ashes also wrote to the parents explaining that it “remains somewhat of a mystery as to why or how this happened”.

He also apologised.

It's understood staff and pupils were receiving the ashes when some started to report discomfort.

One guardian of a pupil at the school told TheJournal.ie that some people were left with “visible” marks on their forehead.

TheJournal.ie said the school subsequently wrote to parents saying expressing “deep regret” for “any distress that has been caused”.

In his letter, Fr Paul Dempsey said the ashes were put in small plastic containers before they were distributed and the Holy Family Secondary School was among a number of recipients of the batch.

He said he had heard of one other primary school student having an adverse reaction and nobody else from the parish or other schools mentioned any adverse reaction.