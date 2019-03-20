Newbridge College student is one of three pupils with top Maths marks in Ireland

Three students, two from Newbridge were recently honoured for receiving the highest Maths results in the Leaving Cert in the country last June.

The Most Meritorious Award for 2018 Leaving Cert Maths was awarded to Colin Smyth from the Patrician Secondary School and Aoife Gardiner from Newbridge College. The third recipient was a student from Gonzaga college in Dublin.

All three students received their awards at the ceremony in Maynooth University on the last week of February.

Aoife is currently studying Management Science and Information Systems Studies (MSISS) in Trinity College. She is pictured with her maths teacher, Tony Falvey.