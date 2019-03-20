Top medical experts at free Kildare kidney information day

The Kildare Branch of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) is hosting a kidney information day this Sunday in Newbridge.

A range of top medical experts will address the event, which will run from 11am to 4pm at the Town Hall.

The branch has invited consultants, professors, doctors, nurses, patients, dietitians and psycologists. Those in attendance will be provided information on every aspect of kidney disease.

Admission is free.

"The Kildare Branch have approached medical experts in every aspect of Kidney disease from risk factors like diabetes and high blood pressure to living post transport and every thing in between. This is a very ambitious project, particularly for

one day, so the format we have elected to use are information stations that will be manned all day. Periodically some of the medical professionals will give brief presentations," said a spokesperson.

"Almost one in 10 people are affected by kidney or renal disease. Experts believe patients typically absorb 25% of what is communicated in consultations.

"Our goal is to provide a unique opportunity to get free access to as much information as you can from the experts, in a relaxed environment."

Information stations will cover Diabetes Screening, Blood Pressure Screening, Nephrology, Podiatry, Dermatology, Transplant,

Dialysis Modalities, Vascular Access, Sports for Renal Patients, Diet and Nutrition, Renal Pharmacy, Renal Counseling (Patient & Carer).

Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin will give the opening address. Speakers include Dr Catherine Wall, Nephrologist, Tallaght University

Hospital; Dawn Davin, Renal Senior Pharmacist, Tallaght; Colin White Manager of IKA National Projects and

Jean Murphy Senior Dietitian in Renal Medicine, Mater Misericordiae University Hospital; Laura Lynch Transplant Coordinator National, Transplant Service Beaumont Hospital; Christine Kiernan Podiatry Department Tallaght; Dr Anne Marie Tobin, Dermatologist, Tallaght; Mike Kelly, Counselor IKA Counseling facilities; and Oonagh Smyth, National Renal Interest Group (RIG), Tallaght.

More information can be obtained by phoning Phil on (085) 250 1718 or email donarweek2019@gmail.com