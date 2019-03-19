Disruption to Celbridge and Ardclough water services

Essential works to be carried out at Saggart Reservoir may cause disruption to Ardclough Road and surrounding areas in Celbridge until 6pm, Wednesday March 20.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council and Dublin City Council, will carry out essential works at the Saggart Reservoir from this evening 6pm, Tuesday, 19 March, until 6pm, Wednesday, 20 March.

These essential works may cause supply disruption to the Ardclough Road and surrounding areas in Celbridge. Due to water network management carried out by Kildare County Council, we expect continuity of supply for the affected areas. However some customers, especially those on higher ground, may experience low pressure and minor supply disruption.

During these essential works, Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water. We are urging customers to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council thank customers for their patience while we carry out these essential works. For further information please visit our supply and service section on our website www.water.ie and on Twitter @IWCare. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278.