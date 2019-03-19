Kildare talk on All Ireland Pollinator Plan

Wild Kildare and Kildare County Council are hosting a talk on Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 in the Keadeen Hotel about the All Ireland Pollinator Plan.

The talk will be given by Kildare author Juanita Browne who is the All Ireland Pollinator Plan Project Officer, and she will outline how we can all become involved in this exciting plan and make more room for nature in our gardens, villages, towns and countryside.

Insect populations have suffered huge declines in recent decades, including our important pollinating insects, such as bees, hoverflies, moths and butterflies.

A third of our 98 wild bee species are threatened with extinction from Ireland because we have drastically reduced the amount of flowers which they use for food and safe nesting sites in our landscapes.

The All Ireland Pollinator Plan is about all of us, from farmers to local authorities, to schools, gardeners and businesses, coming together to try to create an Kildare where pollinators can survive and thrive.

By making small changes in how we manage landscapes, we can create a little more room for nature.

