Pressure from Kildare on insurance change

The government is coming under pressure over problems with both house and community insurance from Kildare county councillors.

Independent Kildare county councillor, Morgan McCabe, has proposed that that the Council urge the Government to accelerate its insurance reform programme.

He wants its recalibrate the book of quantum to reflect international norms to cut costs for community groups and to immediately establish a distinct Insurance Fraud Unit within An Garda Síochana.

Cllr McCabe’s motion is due to be heard at next Monday’s monthly meeting of Kildare County Council.

Meanwhile Cllr Tim Durkan, Fine Gael, has proposed that the council write to the insurance regulator and all home insurance providers who offer policies within county Kildare, “voicing our concern, disappointment and

opposition to the apparent misinterpretation of the current Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Studies (CFRAMS) maps by the insurance industry.”

Cllr Durkan said the industry’s misinterpretation is now affecting house sales within county Kildare.