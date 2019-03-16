Kildare stylist Lorna Weightman hosting style social night in aid of Hollywood GAA

Kilcullen Xposé stylist Lorna Weightman will host a style social night fundraiser in aid of Hollywood GAA club, West Wicklow.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 23 in Tulfarris Hotel, Blessington from 7pm.

An entertaining evening of fashion, beauty and much more. On the night, there will be hair by The Hair Studio, beauty by Rachel Lawlor Makeup Artist, wellness & lifestyle by Emer Fogarty and fitness by James & Shelly from West Wicklow Fitness.

There will be music and great prizes up for grabs too.

Tickets are €20. For more information or to book tickets, see Style Social - Ladies Night on Facebook.