Naas IT firm Novi's €200,00 contract with CarePlus pharmacy

Naas information technology company Novi, based at Millennium Park, has designed and implemented a new IT infrastructure for CarePlus Pharmacy, an independent retail pharmacy group, in a deal worth €200,000.

The project will enhance data security and mobile working capabilities for CarePlus Pharmacy customers and all employees. In 2015, the first CarePlus Pharmacy store opened in Cork and the franchise has since grown to over 60 locations across the country including Naas.

The CarePlus support team provides IT services to each of these pharmacies and given the scale of the franchise’s growth, the group needed to upgrade its IT system. Novi tendered for the contract and was chosen to deliver a comprehensive technology solution providing an enhanced IT structure along with a security focus.

Security was a consideration for the group as was the need to ensure sensitive commercial data is securely and safely backed up. CarePlus Pharmacy also has a growing number of field staff in both sales and support roles and these need a secure and flexible way to enable seamless remote access to its systems.

George O’Dowd, Novi’s managing director said: “CarePlus has a top class managed technology infrastructure so even more pharmacies can join the group and adopt the brand confident that they will receive systems and support. With secure and reliable end-to-end systems in place CarePlus can focus on further business growth with minimum need to worry about IT risk or downtime (when the system is unavailable).”