Naas man Ber Wheeler celebrates 80th birthday

Naas man Ber Wheeler celebrated a significant landmark last week — his 80th birthday.

The town’s population may be expanding at a rate of knots.

But Mr Wheeler represents a shrinking minority — families who are from Naas and still living there.

In this case, the Wheeler family go back several generations.

Ber also has a direct link with the Kildare’s glorious GAA past.

His father Thomas ‘Towe’ Wheeler won two All-Ireland senior football medals with the Lilywhites.

This was during Kildare’s golden era of All-Ireland success, which led to four titles ending with the narrow 1928 win over Cavan.

The Naas club has strong links with that era contributing numerous players to successful Kildare teams.

Many friends, relatives and family members, including grandchildren, celebrated Ber’s 80th birthday at the Brown Bear in Two Mile House.

They included daughters Carol, Catherine, Colette and Ciara; sons Conor, Lennie and Colm, sisters Mary and Ann and brother Tommy.