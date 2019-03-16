Kill residents raise concerns over noise of cars coming off N7

A call to reduce the speed limit on the N7 is likely to fall on deaf ears.

Naas councillor Anne Breen wants the speed limit reduced because of noise levels coming off the road affecting residents living in Kill.

She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that “road noise should be reduced wherever possible on health grounds” according to an EU directive.

She wants Kildare County Council to raise the matter with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which is responsible for the national road and public transport network.”They (people living close to the motorway route) feel it’s affecting their health,” said Cllr Breen.

Cllr Breen also called for a one kilometre section of the road to be resurfaced with noise reducing material.

However Cllr Fintan Brett said he understood that noise reducing material is already in place there.

He also said that there is concern that if traffic is slowed to 80 kph, some motorists will opt to divert through Kill rather than continue on the motorway.