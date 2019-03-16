The late Leo Kennedy from Newbridge is remembered

A presentation of a special framed photograph took place recently in Larry Tompkins’ Pub in Cork.

In the above photo is Newbridge native, the late Leo Kennedy, who died in October 2018; his wife Ann, along with the famed Eadestown, Kildare and Cork inter-county star.

They were pictured during a visit to Larry’s pub in April 2018. Pictured right are Leo’s daughters Pauline O’Connor, Karen Blanche and son Mark Kennedy, along with Larry.

Inset in the framed photograph is Mick Kennedy, Leo’s grandfather, who was on the first Roseberry (later to become Sarsfields) team to win the Kildare SFC.

Mick was a member of the first Kildare team to win the All Ireland in 1905 (played in 1907).

Leo was a devoted Kildare fan. Pauline, Karen and Mark have followed in their dad’s footsteps and are avid Sarsfields and Kildare supporters.