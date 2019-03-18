Submissions sought on plans for Newbridge's cultural quarter

Members of the public have until March 15 to make submissions on plans to develop a cultural quarter in Newbridge.

Kildare County Council is seeking people’s opinions on how they feel a cultural quarter will benefit the town.

Submissions may be made by email to customercare@kildarecoco.ie or online through survey monkey by logging on to www.surveymonkey.com/r/NewbridgeCulturalQuarter.

Newbridge is to get a portion of a €6.3m national allocation along with six other projects under the government’s Urban Regeneration Development Fund.

This grant, which was announced last November, will fund the project.

The creation of a cultural and civic quarter in Newbridge will also include the redevelopment of Kildare Central Library, public realm enhancements from the area around the town hall through George’s Street and Market Square and around main street to the new library building.

The plan also envisages development of the back land sites for commercial uses (which will be privately funded).

The plans will coincide with Kildare GAA’s plans to redevelop the county grounds at St. Conleth’s Park. Log on to www.kildarecoco.ie for further information.