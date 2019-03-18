Former Newbridge soldiers remember their fallen comrades

The St Conleth’s Branch Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen (ONE) in Newbridge held a wreath laying ceremony at the ONE memorial at Newbridge Town Hall on Saturday February 23.

The group gathered to remember those members who are no longer with them.

Michael Kinahan, President, Leinster Regional Area ONE; Newbridge Municipal District Mayor, Cllr Murty Aspell; John Fogarty, Chairman, and Michael Carroll, St Conleth’s Branch were present along with local members of the branch.