Learn about wildlife rescue with the Kildare Animal Foundation

Kildare Animal Foundation are running a Wildlife Response Volunteer Induction and Training morning on March 23.

The induction and training morning is for current and new members of their wildlife response team at Green Isle Hotel Conference Centre, Saint John’s Drive, Dublin from 9am to 1pm.

They will provide lots of information and pratical help for rescuing and transporting sick, injured and orphaned wildlife casualties.

A small charge of €30 will help towards the renting of the room, refreshments, gardai vetting, a hi vis vest and photo ID.

The training will be provided by Dan Donoher from Kildare Animal Foundation.

Founded in 1994 on the outskirts of Kildare town by Geraldine O’Hanlon and a group of very dedicated volunteers, the animal foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the welfare of cats, dogs and small animals.

The foundation today cares for almost 100 animals, providing sanctuary to injured, sick and abused animals.

The shelter is open daily from 2pm to 4pm and it offers an adoption service for cats and dogs that are ready for rehoming. It also provides protection and health care for sick, injured, abused or neglected animals and prevents cruelty. It provides spaying and neutering and a local rescue service.