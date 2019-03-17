Kildare town supporting poster free campaign during local elections

Kildare Town Tidy Towns has welcomed the decision by local councillors to go poster free for the local elections.



Kildare town is one of a growing number of towns across the country that have opted to save the environment during the busy election campaign season. Currently the number of towns with poster free status stands at 52.



“Well done Kildare local representatives on committing to poster free campaigns — we had an email all ready to send asking for this commitment but they beat us to it ,” a spokesperson said.



This year Kildare Town Tidy Towns supported the Posterfree.ie campaign.



According to campaigners the Corriboard used in posters takes 400 years to biodegrade and in the 2014 elections 611,000 posters were erected.



Meanwhile Kildare Tidy Towns claim that they are ‘going all potty’ in the hunt for pot donations.



They need lots of clean, empty plastic plant pots for an upcycling project — if you have any then please drop them to Anne at Dónall na Gealaí — opposite Whelan’s Pharmacy or pop them over the gate in Brigid’s Environmental Garden.



The Tidy Towns Association are also looking for support for the Kildare Town Community Garden on Melitta Road.



They meet every Tuesday from 10am to 12 midday and are asking those interested in being involved to call in and take a look.

There are lots of great sustainable ideas going on down there and all are welcome to get involved.