Gardaí recover big haul of power tools believed to have been stolen

Kildare people who have had power tools stolen recently should contact Carlow Gardaí after the recovery of a big haul of items.

Gardaí recovered a big haul of what is believed to be stolen power tools in Carlow as part of Operation Trojan.

Generators, drills, angle grinders of various makes are among the items in the haul. Most of the items are likely to have been used in the construction and farming sectors.

Gardaí in the Carlow Kilkenny Division appealed to potential owners to come forward to as they can progress the investigation.

A viewing day will be arranged shortly.