Man stole beer from same Kildare shop twice in three days

A man appeared at Naas District Court last Wednesday, January 9, charged with two separate thefts in three days of beer from a shop in Kilcock.

Eoghan Doyle, 22, with an address listed as 64 The View, St Wolstans Abbey, Celbridge was charged with stealing slabs of beer from Tesco Express in Kilcock on May 17 and 19 last year, each time to the value of €33.

He pleaded guilty to the charge before Judge Desmond Zaidan who was told that Mr Doyle is currently serving a four year sentence.

Representing him, David Powderly explained that he had had a difficult upbringing, having been physically abused by his dad, until he stood up to him as a teenager and was promptly told to leave the house.

Mr Powderly explained that his client had done his best to get ahead from there, including studying accountancy. However he had unfortunately fallen into drink and drugs and had developed a chaotic lifestyle. He asked the judge not to add to the defendant’s sentence.

Judge Zaidan applied the Probation Act.