Planners say hillside Kildare solar farm would spoil views

Planning permission for a solar farm near the Chair of Kildare hill outside Kildare town has been refused.

BNRG Neoen Holdings Ltd wanted to build solar photovoltaic farm within on a 26 hectare site consisting of panels covering an area of up to 185,000m2 on ground mounted steel frames, a substation/control room. up to five inverter/transformer stations, underground cables and ducts, boundary security fence, and use of the existing entrance at Dunmurray Springs Golf Club.

The developer also wanted to upgrade parts of the existing track from the public road to the proposed solar farm at Guidenstown South and Rahilla Glebe.

The council said the development would "form a prominent and obtrusive feature on the landscape" and would be highly visible in views the area.