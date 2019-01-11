Deaths in Kildare - Friday January 11

Mary Gargan (née Murray) - Laurence Avenue, Maynooth/Portrane, Dublin/Athlone, Roscommon



Mary Gargan (nee Murray) of Laurence Avenue, Maynooth and late of Portrane, Dublin and Athlone passed away peacefully on January 10. Mary, who was 97 years old, is the beloved wife of the late Matthew, adored mother of Anthony, Gene, Mairead (Fanning), Colette (Henzie), Anne, Donal and Tina. She will also be greatly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Willie, sisters Eileen and baby, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

She will be reposing at her residence on Saturday, January 12 from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal takes place on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

David Jordan - Naas, Kildare/Emly, Tipperary



David Jordan (formerly of Emly, Co. Tipperary) passed away peacefully on January 10 at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Sallins Road, Naas. He is the beloved brother of Angela, Jennifer and Michael and will be very sadly missed by his loving family, in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Reposing on this evening, Friday January 11, at the Oratory at Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arrangements to be announced later today.

Dolores Lynch (née Magher) - Dublin Street, Kildare Town, Kildare / Laytown, Meath

The death has occurred of Dolores Lynch (nee Magher) of Laytown, County Meath. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Pamela, sister Helena, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Emma and Brian, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Sunday January 13 from 2pm with rosary at 5pm. Removal on Monday at 10.45am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation thereafter in Newlands Cross Crematorium.