Merry time in store as Kill panto takes to stage

Kill Musical & Dramatic Society are staging their hilarious production of Robin Hood, The Panto from Tuesday, January 15 to Friday, January 18.

The shows at St Brigid’s Church Hall, Kill, will be staged at 8pm nightly, with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

The talented cast and chorus, including over 40 children from Kill and the surrounding areas, it promises to be a fantastic show.

The panto this year is ably directed by Tom McCarthy, a native of Kill himself. Musical direction is by Emer Hartnett and choreography is by Julianne McNamara.

Tickets are selling fast but there are still some available by calling their hotline on 087 1043820, by emailing killmads@gmail.com or by logging on to eventbrite.ie.

Get your tickets

Tickets are €12, with €10 concession for OAPs, €40 for a family of four and all tickets for the matinee on January 19 are €10.

Kill Musical Society’s roots reach back to the early 1990s. The village was known for staging Easter Passion Plays, written by local author/composer Shaun Purcell, which crystallised in 1991 with a production called Death in Jerusalem.

Two years later, an expanded production included almost the entire district in its cast, and was enacted largely outdoors in the village, despite torrential rain.

The society has received several national awards, starting in 1998 when its production of Fiddler on the Roof scooped prizes at the Festival of Light Opera in Waterford.

In 2014, its high-octane production of The Hot Mikado went on to win Best Visual and Best Technical at the AIMs nominations.