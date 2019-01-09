Fines issued for dangerous parking on Kildare road where cyclist tragically died
Gardai clamp down on illegal Rathcoffey parking
Fines issued for dangerous parking
Gardai have clamped down on illegal parking on a stretch of road in Rathcoffey where a cyclist tragically lost her life last year.
Clane Gardaí issued a number of fixed charge penalty notices to cars which were illegally and dangerously parked in Rathcoffey last Sunday.
They urged people to park responsibly.
Clane Gardaí issued numerous FCPN to these cars which were— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 8, 2019
illegally & dangerously parked in Rathcoffey last Sunday. This stretch of
road is the same location where a cyclist tragically died last year.
Please park responsibly. pic.twitter.com/9Kb8DKu4rh
