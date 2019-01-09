Fines issued for dangerous parking on Kildare road where cyclist tragically died

Gardai have clamped down on illegal parking on a stretch of road in Rathcoffey where a cyclist tragically lost her life last year.

Clane Gardaí issued a number of fixed charge penalty notices to cars which were illegally and dangerously parked in Rathcoffey last Sunday.

They urged people to park responsibly.