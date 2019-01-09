Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, January 9

Winnie Cunningham(née Halford) - Ballymany Park, Newbridge



Winnie Cunningham (nee Halford) Ballymany Park, Newbridge passed away on January 8. An ex Lady Captain of the Curragh Golf Club, she is survived by her husband Michael and children, Brian and Ann-Marie. She will be deeply missed by her loving family, brother George, sisters Mary and Betty, daughter-in-law, Louise, son-in-law, Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Max and Benn, extended family, friends and neighbours.

She will be reposing at her residence from 6pm to 8pm tomorrow, Thursday evening, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral directors on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society, donations box in church.

Eamonn Kelly - Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Celbridge, Kildare / Rathdrum, Wicklow



Eamonn Kelly of Loughbollard, Clane and late of Castletown, Celbridge and Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow passed away on January 8 surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff at Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross. Eamonn is the beloved brother of the recently deceased Claire and will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Phyllis, son Simon, grandson Max, daughter in law Amy, sisters Muriel and June, extended family, relatives and friends.

He will be reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only pleae. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross.

Eileen (Helen) Leigh (née Kelly) - Convent View Crescent, Athy



Eileen (Helen) Leigh (Nee Kelly), Convent View Crescent, Athy and Late of Nicholastown, Athy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her 92nd year. She is predeceased by her husband Kevin and son Anthony and is survived by her children, Una, Kevin, Eileen and Michael. She will be also be missed by her sons-in-law , daughters-in-law, 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

She will be reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mt. Hawkins, Athy on Wednesday, January 9, from 4pm until conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Arriving at St. Michaels Parish Church, Athy on Thursday 10 for 11am Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. No flowers please, Donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital, Donation Box in Funeral Home and Church. House private please.

Mary Sheridan Lynch - Naas



Mary Sheridan Lynch of Naas passed away on January 7 surrounded by her loving family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Mary, beloved wife of Keith will be dearly missed by her loving husband, aunt Sheila, mother-in-law Geraldine, brother-in law Gerard, sister-in-law Lisa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7.30pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh, arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Caragh Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas.