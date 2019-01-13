KILDARE ANIMAL FOUNDATION: Dumped dog was rescued after three weeks at large

Happy New Year to you all. I hope you have had a very peaceful Christmas and new year with loved ones.

We have had a fairly busy one as usual, but the show must go on regardless of the time of year.

Some of you that follow us on Facebook might have seen the poor large brown dog that was cruelly dumped in Kildare town around three weeks ago. She was wandering the roads, and no one could catch her.

She would often be seen weaving in and out of traffic at Tesco. So many people were looking out for her, leaving food and trying to get her in out of the weather and all the dangers of being a street dog.

So, after 21 long days she was finally caught by a lovely guy called Rob. He followed her for some time before she came to a stop and he was able to reach her.

He arrived at our gate with her sitting in the back seat. We were overcome with joy. It was amazing to have her safe.

We prepared a kennel with a big cosy bed and warm food. She was exhausted and just wanted to sleep. She is natural scared and nervous of her new surroundings, but it won’t be long before she settles. Her worrying ends now, at least.

Curragh Dog Walk

We held our 10th annual Curragh Dog walk on Sunday, December 30, and it was attended by hundreds and hundreds of dogs and their wonderful owners.

It was a huge success and it just gets bigger and bigger every year. It’s a lovely gentle walk and the atmosphere is so positive and caring. That’s all thanks Carmel and Aine, who work so hard to make sure all goes well on the day and the build-up which eats up their Christmas holidays.

We are very grateful for their support and everyone else’s. Thank you.

Missing Dogs

We have had several found dogs come in over the Christmas period. Please have a look on our Facebook page and share their pictures. In the hope someone will come forward to claim them. Please, also, microchip your animals. It is the law and would save so much time being lost

Kildare Animal Foundation, located outside Kildare town, is a voluntary organisation that provides a safe haven for neglected or abused animals. Tel: 045 522929, email info@animalfoundation.ie or log on to www.animalfoundation.ie. All donations welcome.