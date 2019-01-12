KILDARE OBITUARY: Liam Hogan, Burgess and Ardclough was a hurling man that led by example from a very young age

Liam Hogan was born in 1952 in the parish of Burgess near Nenagh, Tipperary.

His parents, Paddy and Margaret, raised a large family on a typical Tipperary farm, a family well-respected in the local community for their integrity and the prominent part they played in the struggle for Irish independence.

Liam went to Burgess National School with his brothers and sisters.

Liam gave a lifetime of dedication to our national game, winning one North Tipperary intermediate and two county U21 titles at club level while still a teenager and was selected for the corner back position on the Tipperary minor team in 1970.

For the following three years, he lined out in the same position for the Tipperary U21 team, winning the Munster final with them in 1972. Liam progressed to the Tipperary seniors playing in the National League.

Liam came to live in Naas in the late 1970s and he became an active and very valuable member of Naas GAA Club. In the mid 1980s Liam built a house near Ardclough GAA Club and hurled with the Ardclough Seniors for many years.

He hurled with Kildare throughout the late '70s and '80s, making the number 4 shirt his own, winning All Ireland ‘B’ Championships in 1980 and again in 1989.

Liam had a great passion for underage hurling, coaching numerous success-

ful teams representing Naas, Ardclough and Kildare.

The late 80s was the start of a golden era of underage success for Ardclough, winning championships in all grades from Under 12 to Under 21. In June 1993 Ardclough Under 14 team became the first Kildare Club to win a National Féile Hurling title.

Later Liam became a mentor with the Ardclough senior hurling team and managed the 2006 Ardclough Senior hurlers when they won the Leinster Inter-

mediate Club Hurling Championship, a wonderful achievement for a small club.

He continued to be involved in all aspects of the club and made a major contribution to its develop-

ment and many successes

Liam played key role in the development of facilities for the future generation of players with the building of the hurling wall and all-weather training area.

Unfortunately, in early 2018, Liam received bad news regarding his health. Despite his illness, he continued his involvement in hurling matters, attending training, matches and meetings as often as he could.

Sadly, on the morning of October 13, 2018, Liam passed away, just hours before Ardclough senior hurlers, as defending champions and managed by Liam’s son Paul, played Celbridge in the Senior Hurling final.

While Ardclough hurlers came up short on the day, they delivered a performance of which he would have been proud. The future is bright.

Liam Hogan was the driving force behind the hurling club in Ardclough from the first day he set foot in the place.

He loved the game of hurling whether it was with Ardclough, Kildare or his beloved Tipperary.

Hopefully his legacy can be carried on into the future.

To his wife Liz, daughters Deirdre and Karen, sons Paul and Michael and his extended family and his large circle of friends we send our condolences.

Ar dheis De go raibh a ainm.