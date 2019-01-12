New investment for Naas IT company Novi

Naas-based IT company Novi is investing €150,000 in the launch of Ireland’s first integrated cloud service, Novi OneCloud.

It will allow customers to avail of the best features from cloud providers — such as Microsoft, Amazon and Citrix — in an easily set-up and managed single service.

It is a new direction for Novi, who believe this will be a game changer for the increasing number of small and medium enterprises to move their infrastructure to the cloud (internet based computing).

It is suitable for companies with as few as five and up to thousands of employees and allows them to securely access information from anywhere in the world without the need for physical servers or VPNs (links across the internet used by companies).

All applications — email, file storage or enterprise resource planning — are accessed seamlessly through a single sign-in. This eliminates the need for employees to keep multiple passwords and replaces disjointed business approaches to user access.

It grants enterprises full control over security permissions and data access, storage and sharing.

Novi employs 15 people at Millennium Park and was founded in 1999 as a provider of truly proactive managed services.

