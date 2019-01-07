Proposals for 251 new homes in North Kildare

Proposals for the construction of 251 Celbridge residential units comprising 167 houses and 84 apartments a creche are under consideration with An Bord Pleanála.

Read also: Kildare TD calls for opening up of mortgage market

The development, if approved, will be located on land at Shackleton Road, Oldtown.



O’Flynn Construction Co. Unlimited Company (OFC), is applying for planning permission for this Strategic Housing Development (SHD).

According to the Oakley Manor website, OFC is part of the wider O’Flynn Group, which was established in 1978.

The 9.38 hectare site is located on the western edge of Celbridge, approximately 1.2 km from the town centre.

The homes comprise a mix of two, three and four bed detached, semi-detached, end and mid terraced houses and 84 apartments comprising a mix of one, two and three beds, which range in height from two to three storeys.

The plans, which were lodged before Christmas also include the erection of two new ESB pylons to intercept existing overhead wires and the diversion and undergrounding of two existing 38 kV overhead cables.

The applicant also wants to upgrade the existing junction at the corner of Shackleton Road and Oldtown Road to accommodate a new filter lane and crossing point; and provision of new vehicular entrance onto Shackleton Road and two new vehicular entrances onto Oldtown Road.