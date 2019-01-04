Kildare Operation Transformation walk set for January 12

Preparations are well underway for the Kildare Operation Transformation Walk at Kildare County Council on Saturday, January 12.

Commencing at 11am, the walk leaves from Kildare County Council HQ at Aras Chill Dara in Naas.

The 4 km walk is once again organised by Kildare Sports Partnership as part of the National Walkday which is linked to the Operation Transformation TV Programme.

Registration Opens at 10:15am.

All abilities welcome. Register for free.