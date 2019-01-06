Questions on social house concentration in Kildare

Kildare County Council has been accused of over saturation of social housing in some parts of the county.

But officials have denied the charge, and Director of Services, Tadgh McDonnell said that the introductions of the 1973 Kenny Report, recommending the capping of the price of land for housing would help the Council’s social housing plan.

At the Council’s monthly meeting (December 17), Cllr Mark Lynch asked for a percentage breakdown of social housing in each county town and village.

He called for more local authority house building in areas with a lower percentage of local authority housing than the county average.

Council officials referred to a Kildare Census 2016 Profile Housing which said that on average 7.1% of the county’s housing is social housing (either local authority or vluntary body) and this was lower than the State average of 9.4%.

The report said that 23% of housing in Kilmeague and Suncroft was social.

The lowest social housing proportions included Johnstown (0.7%), Allenwood (0.3%), Straffan and Athgarvan (2.8% each).

In the bigger towns, it was 5.6% in Celbridge, 9.8% in Newbridge, 6.2% in Leixlip, 5% in Maynooth and 7.4% in Naas.

The figure rose to 15.6% for Athy, 14.3% for Castledermot, 15.7% for Kildare town and 11.4% for Monasterevin.

Rathangan and Sallins were 14% and 10.5% repsectively.

In Clane it was 6.5%.

Officials said the housing department was working hard, with approved housing bodies, to meet Government targets, including high standards.

Director of Services, Tadgh McDonnell said: “The social housing list will determine the areas with the highest demand as every housing applicant, when applying for social housing, can identify up to three areas of preference where they wish to be considered for housing.”

Cllr Mark Stafford said that the Part 5 programme, where private builders provide social houses in private developments, promoted integration and that there should be more social housing in some towns until the imbalance in the figures is rectified.

Cllr Brendan Young said the Council needed to buy land and the Kenny Report of the 1960’s, which capped the price of housing land should be implemented.

There was a smaller percentage of public housing in areas like Celbridge and Leixlip where house prices are too high.

Mr McDonnell said they built where people wanted social houses and where the Council has land.

He agreed with Cllr Young on the Kenny Report: “The sooner it is adopted, the sooner we can provided social housing in all areas.”

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said there had to be jobs for people to go with housing in an area.

Cllr Maurice McCabe said that long term is it not sustainable for the State to be paying billions of euros to subsidise rents in the private sector.