Call for Kill’s interim pedestrian crossing to remain permanent

A temporary pedestrian controlled crossing which was been put in place in Kill before Christmas at the Dew Drop Inn, should remain according to a Kildare general election candidate.

The crossing is situated where dropped kerbs are in place at the existing uncontrolled crossing point.

Labour general election candidate Emmet Stagg said the provision of the crossing is a victory for the ‘Crossing for Kill Group’ who campaigned following an accident involving a school child on October 18.

He expressed concern however that the temporary lights may only stay in place until April next when it is expected that the roadworks at the nearby M7 will be completed.

He said the lights should be in place until works take place as part of the Naas to Kill cycle scheme, which will see a number of traffic calming measures, including permanent traffic lights, introduced to Kill as well as Johnstown.

The temporary crossing was approved at a Naas Municipal District meeting just over a month ago. Plans for the crossing were announced as Kill residents staged a good natured protest at the council’s offices before handing in a petition with over 1,000 signatures. It follows a campaign by local people, mainly residents with children attending the Scoil Bhride primary school.