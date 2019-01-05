Johnstown 49 house plan is to go ahead

A plan to construct homes in Johnstown has been approved by Kildare County Council.

The houses will be built by Dublin-based development company Ardstone which is building residential property in Naas and has a proposal to build houses and apartments off Kilcullen road, Naas.

The company now has permission to build 49 dwellings in Johnstown.

Most of the new homes will be three bedroom semi detached homes (20) and four bedroom units (18). The company also has approval for four 1 bedroom units.

A new vehicular access will be created as well as two pedestrian only entrances — on a site of almost five acres.

A number of residents made submissions about the plan with one describing the development as high density housing which ignores previous developments in the area, and which is not in keeping with the open aspect of previous developments.

This submission claimed there would be an unacceptable loss of privacy to St. John’s Grove residents living closest to the development.