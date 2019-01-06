Scheme needed for Kildare rural lighting

A local councillor has called for a scheme to to be established for small-scale rural lighting and one-off public lighting requests.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on December 19, Cllr Mark Stafford said “it is anticipated that the existing KLIPS scheme is weighted heavily in favour of larger projects.”

He said other sources of funding could be examined, such as community funding, sponsorship and Local Property Tax.

Kildare County Council (KCC) said that the Athy Municipal District Committee established a Rural Lighting Assistance Pilot in 2016.

“The scheme was established due to the frequent request to Municipal District elected members by their constituents for the erection of public lighting in rural locations.

“It is proposed to develop a scheme of assistance to rural residents to erect private domestic external lighting to their properties at points where the buildings directly abound the public road.

“The scheme proposed to assist residents dwelling in rural locations to erect external lighting on their property with a view to enhancing the security and safety of the property, but not to illuminate the public highway or adversely compromise the rural setting.”

No applications

KCC said Local Property Tax funding was set aside for the scheme in Athy but no applications were received for the scheme of assistance.

The response concluded; “The Transportation, Safety and Emergency Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) can examine the issue of rural lighting in terms of installation and lifecycle costs, and in the context of the current requirement on Kildare County Council to reduce its energy costs in line with the EU Energy Efficiency Directive, and the delivery of the 20% energy efficiency savings required by the Directive by 2020.”

A list of lighting projects underway in the Kildare/Newbridge were released to Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy.

Areas yet to be assessed for the scheme include Newtown, Rathangan, 391-392 Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, The Pound, Rathangan, and Lakeside Park, Newbridge