Kildare man sent forward for trial to Circuit Court

A Newbridge man has been sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Naas Circuit Court on charges of possession of cannabis, and of cultivating same.

Shane Fitzharris, 44, with an address listed as 2 Allenview Heights, Newbridge is alleged to have had cannabis for sale or supply at his home, including cannabis resin on October 9, 2016.

It is also alleged that he was cultivating cannabis. It is alleged that the total value is €13,100.

Sitting at Naas District Court earlier today, Thursday, January 3, Judge Desmond Zaidan sent him forward for trial to the next sitting of the Circuit Court.

Mr Fitzharris is represented by Conal Boyce.