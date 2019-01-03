PUBLIC VOTE: Kildare park shortlisted for national biodiversity award

A Kildare park is in the running for a top national award and the finalists will be decided by a public vote.

Newbridge's Liffey Linear Park has been shortlisted in the Irish Wildlife Trust 'People Together for Biodiversity Award.

The top three entries after a public vote will proceed to the final so Newbridge Tidy Towns need your support.

Voting closes on January 14. Click here to cast your vote.

"Newbridge Tidy Towns Association, with the support or Kildare County Council, maintain and develop the Liffey Linear Park in Newbridge and work continuously to enhance the value of the space as a vehicle for demonstrating and promoting practices which are beneficial to local biodiversity," said the group.

These initiatives include, among others, the creation of a wildflower meadow, insect hotel, bat roosting areas, and bee-friendly zones.

Newbridge Tidy Towns has also adopted pollinator friendly mowing regimes in many areas of the park.

The association has also planted many native trees over the last 30 years, including Hawthorn, Rowan, Willow and Native Apple Trees to complement the native flowering hedgerow along The Strand on the Ryston side. There are also flowering Cherries, Blackthorn, Ash, Silver Birch, Alder, Holly and Sessile Oak supporting a wide range of bird and insect life. We have also planted a wide range of pollinator-friendly spring bulbs and perennials.

"As our knowledge continues to grow we hope to work more closely with various partners, volunteer and otherwise – Kildare Bat Group, Wild Kildare, National Biodiversity Centre etc – to monitor and register the biodiversity in the Park. This will allow us effectively track changes over time and better understand the impact our efforts are having. We also plan to begin monitoring the impact of our actions through participation in the National Biodiversity Data Centre’s Bumblebee Monitoring Scheme," said the association.

"We have begun recording the flowers and trees in Liffey Linear Park and a formal Tree Survey is planned for next year."